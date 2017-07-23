Ingredients

Active Ingredients : Titanium Dioxide , Purpose : Sunscreen , Zinc Oxide , Purpose : Sunscreen , Inactive Ingredients : Aloe Vera ( Aloe Barbadensis ) Leaf Juice , * , Dicaprylyl Carbonate , Hybrid Sunflower ( Helianthus Annuus ) Seed Oil , * , Myristyl Alcohol and Myristyl Glucoside , Cetearyl Alcohol and Coco Glucoside , Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein / Pvp Crosspolymer , Hydrogenated Glyceryl Abietate , Castor ( Ricinus Communis ) Seed Oil , * , Beeswax , * , Avocado ( Persea Gratissima ) Oil , Phenethyl Alcohol , Ethylhexylglycerin , Pongamia Pinnata (Seed Oil) , Shea ( Butyrospermum Parkii ) Butter , * , Jojoba ( Simmondsia Chinensis ) Seed Oil , * , Hydroxyethyl Acrylate ( and ) Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer , Glycerin ( and ) White Tea ( Camellia Sinensis ) Leaf Extract , Glycerin ( and ) Rose ( Rosa Canina ) Flower Extract , Triethoxycaprylylsilane , Aluminum Hydroxide ( and ) Hydrogen Dimethicone , Dehydroxanthan Gum

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More