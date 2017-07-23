Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Extra Sensitive For Face Sunscreen SPF 40 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Extra Sensitive For Face Sunscreen SPF 40

1.70 fl ozUPC: 0089924800204
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Fragrance Free
  • Toxin Free
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologist Tested
  • Natural Anti-Oxidants
  • Paraben Free
  • Phthalate Free
  • No Harsh Chemicals
  • For Extra Sensitive Skin
  • Ultra Sheer
  • Non-Greasy
  • Lightweight
  • Non-Nano
  • 100% Mineral Active Ingredients
  • Soothing & Moisturizing
  • Ultra Sheer & Lightweight
  • Broad Spectrum Sunscreen

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Active Ingredients : Titanium Dioxide , Purpose : Sunscreen , Zinc Oxide , Purpose : Sunscreen , Inactive Ingredients : Aloe Vera ( Aloe Barbadensis ) Leaf Juice , * , Dicaprylyl Carbonate , Hybrid Sunflower ( Helianthus Annuus ) Seed Oil , * , Myristyl Alcohol and Myristyl Glucoside , Cetearyl Alcohol and Coco Glucoside , Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein / Pvp Crosspolymer , Hydrogenated Glyceryl Abietate , Castor ( Ricinus Communis ) Seed Oil , * , Beeswax , * , Avocado ( Persea Gratissima ) Oil , Phenethyl Alcohol , Ethylhexylglycerin , Pongamia Pinnata (Seed Oil) , Shea ( Butyrospermum Parkii ) Butter , * , Jojoba ( Simmondsia Chinensis ) Seed Oil , * , Hydroxyethyl Acrylate ( and ) Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer , Glycerin ( and ) White Tea ( Camellia Sinensis ) Leaf Extract , Glycerin ( and ) Rose ( Rosa Canina ) Flower Extract , Triethoxycaprylylsilane , Aluminum Hydroxide ( and ) Hydrogen Dimethicone , Dehydroxanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More