Babo Botanicals Daily Sheer Tinted Sunscreen Extra Sensitive For Face SPF 30
1.7 fl ozUPC: 0089924801032
Product Details
Daily Sheer Tinted Sunscreen is the perfect protection for every day wear.
This unique tinted moisturizer is enriched with anti-aging hyaluronic acid and a Nutri-Firm™ Complex packed with kahai, sea buckthorn, rosehip and argan oil. The sheer combination of non-nano zinc oxide and titanium dioxide act as physical barriers to provide natural Broad Spectrum UVA + UVB protection.
This non-greasy, lightweight formula is allergy tested and unscented.
A very smooth formula which glides on easily and feels so good and clean on the skin.
Toxin Free
Hypoallergenic
Dermatologist Tested
Natural Anti-Oxidants
Paraben Free
Phthalate Free