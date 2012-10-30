Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Babo Botanicals Lavender & Meadowsweet Calming Shampoo Bubble Bath & Wash
15 fl ozUPC: 0089924800220
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Our Certified Organic Nutri-Soothe Complex, rich in vitamins and antioxidants, combines chamomile, water crest, kudzu, calendula, and meadowsweet
- Calming bubbles for your overall bedtime routine
- Lavender relaxes, soothes, and facilitates more restful sleep
- Plant based formula gently cleanses hair, scalp, and skin
- Meadowsweet oil gently moisturizes delicate skin