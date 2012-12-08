Babo Botanicals Lice Repel Conditioning Spray Rosemary Perspective: front
Babo Botanicals Lice Repel Conditioning Spray Rosemary Perspective: back
Babo Botanicals Lice Repel Conditioning Spray Rosemary

8 fl ozUPC: 0089924800251
Lice Repel Conditioning Spray

For Repelling Head Lice

Made on an Organic Farm in the U.S.A.

Pure Flower & Plant Extracts • Dermatologist Tested • Allergy Tested

  • Send you child to school or camp with one less worry
  • Clinically Proven 95% Effective to Repel Lice
  • Botanical blend is non-irritating for daily use
  • Detangles, smoothes and conditions hair
  • Good for the entire family to use

Organic Nutri-Smoothe™ Blend, rich in vitamins & anti-oxidants combines chamomile, watercress, kudzu and calendula.