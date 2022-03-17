Hover to Zoom
Babo Botanicals Lice Repellent Shampoo
8 fl ozUPC: 0089924800250
Product Details
Lice Repel Shampoo
For Repelling Head Lice
Made on an Organic Farm in the U.S.A
Pure Flower & Plant Extracts • Dermatologist Tested • Allergy Tested
- Send your child to school or camp with one less worry
- Clinically Proven 95% Effective to Repel Lice
- Contains repellant oils of Rosemary, Tea Tree and Mint
- Gentle botanical blend is non-irritating for daily use
- Purifies, smoothes and softens hair and scalp
Organic Nutri-Soothe™ Blend, rich in vitamins & anit-oxidants combines chamomile, watercress, kudzu and calendula.