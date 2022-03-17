Babo Botanicals Lice Repellent Shampoo Perspective: front
Babo Botanicals Lice Repellent Shampoo

8 fl ozUPC: 0089924800250
Lice Repel Shampoo

For Repelling Head Lice

Made on an Organic Farm in the U.S.A

Pure Flower & Plant Extracts • Dermatologist Tested • Allergy Tested 

  • Send your child to school or camp with one less worry
  • Clinically Proven 95% Effective to Repel Lice
  • Contains repellant oils of Rosemary, Tea Tree and Mint
  • Gentle botanical blend is non-irritating for daily use
  • Purifies, smoothes and softens  hair and scalp

Organic Nutri-Soothe™ Blend, rich in vitamins & anit-oxidants combines chamomile, watercress, kudzu and calendula.