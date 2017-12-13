Babo Botanicals® Miracle Moisturizing Cream Perspective: front
Babo Botanicals® Miracle Moisturizing Cream Perspective: back
Babo Botanicals® Miracle Moisturizing Cream Perspective: left
Babo Botanicals® Miracle Moisturizing Cream Perspective: right
Babo Botanicals® Miracle Moisturizing Cream Perspective: top
Babo Botanicals® Miracle Moisturizing Cream

2 ozUPC: 0089924800206
Product Details

With Pure Flower or Plant Extracts

  • dermatologist tested
  • allergy tested
  • hypoallergenic
  • no icky chemicals
  • paraben & phthalate free
  • dairy & soy free

Extra gentle soft cream soothes and comforts very dry or sensitive skin.

  • Natural Oat Extract may relieve very dry patches, irritated or chafed skin
  • Organic Calendula Oil & Shea Butter soothe, moisturize & soften
  • Organic Coconut and Argan Oil add extra protection to dry skin