Babo Botanicals® Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Daily Hydra Lotion
8 fl ozUPC: 0089924801028
For Dry, Sensitive or Eczema Prone Skin with Pure Flower & Plant Extracts.
- Mineral oil free
- Gluten, soy & dairy free
- Vegan
- Paraben & phthalate free
- Steroid free
- Hypoallergenic
- Dermatologist tested
- Absorbs easily
- Allergy tested
- Non-greasy
2% Colloidal Oatmeal helps relieve dry skin.
Enriched with Babo’s Nutri-Smooth Complex™.
Quickly soothes skin with Shea Butter & Jojoba Oil.
Perfect for daily maintenance of extremely dry to eczema-prone skin.
Tested under dermatological control.