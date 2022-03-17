Babo Botanicals® Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Daily Hydra Lotion Perspective: front
Babo Botanicals® Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Daily Hydra Lotion Perspective: back
Babo Botanicals® Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Daily Hydra Lotion Perspective: left
Babo Botanicals® Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Daily Hydra Lotion Perspective: right
Babo Botanicals® Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Daily Hydra Lotion

8 fl ozUPC: 0089924801028
Product Details

For Dry, Sensitive or Eczema Prone Skin with Pure Flower & Plant Extracts.

  • Mineral oil free
  • Gluten, soy & dairy free
  • Vegan
  • Paraben & phthalate free
  • Steroid free
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Absorbs easily
  • Allergy tested
  • Non-greasy

2% Colloidal Oatmeal helps relieve dry skin.

Enriched with Babo’s Nutri-Smooth Complex™.

Quickly soothes skin with Shea Butter & Jojoba Oil.

Perfect for daily maintenance of extremely dry to eczema-prone skin.

Tested under dermatological control.