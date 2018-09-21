Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Newborn Foam Wash Perspective: front
Babo Botanicals Sensitive Baby Fragrance Free Newborn Foam Wash

9 fl ozUPC: 0089924801023
Product Details

For sensitive, dry or eczema prone skin with pure flower & plant extracts.

  • sulfate free
  • gluten, soy & dairy free
  • pediatrician tested
  • paraben & phthalate free
  • vegan
  • hypoallergenic
  • dermatologist tested
  • allergy tested
  • gently cleanses and protects delicate skin
  • moisturizes and soothes with rich Shea & Cocoa Butter
  • natural Oat Protein moisturizes skin
  • fragrance Free - extra sensitive formula