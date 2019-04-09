Hover to Zoom
Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy Wash
16 fl ozUPC: 0089924801002
Product Details
- For sensitive or eczema prone skin with pure flower & plant extracts
- mineral oil free
- gluten, soy & dairy free
- vegan
- paraben & phthalate free
- clinically tested
- hypoallergenic
- dermatologist tested
- allergy tested
- Gently cleanses and minimizes dryness
- Hypoallergenic wash calms irritated, sensitive skin
- Natural Oat Protein helps protect and moisturize
- Organic Calendula, Shea & Cocoa Butter soothe skin
- Fragrance free - non irritating formula