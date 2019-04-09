Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy Wash Perspective: front
Babo Botanicals Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Hydra Therapy Wash

16 fl ozUPC: 0089924801002
Product Details

  • For sensitive or eczema prone skin with pure flower & plant extracts
  • mineral oil free
  • gluten, soy & dairy free
  • vegan
  • paraben & phthalate free
  • clinically tested
  • hypoallergenic
  • dermatologist tested
  • allergy tested
  • Gently cleanses and minimizes dryness
  • Hypoallergenic wash calms irritated, sensitive skin
  • Natural Oat Protein helps protect and moisturize
  • Organic Calendula, Shea & Cocoa Butter soothe skin
  • Fragrance free - non irritating formula