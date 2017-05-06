Hover to Zoom
Babo Botanicals® Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
6.00 foUPC: 0089924800218
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Mineral Sunscreen
- For Extra Sensitive Skin
- Ultra Sheer
- Non-Greasy
- Lightweight
- Non-Nano
- Hypoallergenic
- Dermatologist Tested
- Paraben Free
- Phthalate Free
- Soy, Dairy and Gluten Free
- Water Resistant
- Sweat Resistance
- 100% Zinc Oxide As Active Ingredient
- 80 Minutes Water & Sweat Resistant
- Ultra Sheer & Hypoallergenic
- Broad Spectrum Sunscreen