Babo Botanicals® Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Babo Botanicals® Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Babo Botanicals® Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Babo Botanicals® Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray SPF 30
Babo Botanicals® Sheer Zinc Sunscreen Spray SPF 30

6.00 foUPC: 0089924800218
Product Details

  • Mineral Sunscreen
  • For Extra Sensitive Skin
  • Ultra Sheer
  • Non-Greasy
  • Lightweight
  • Non-Nano
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologist Tested
  • Paraben Free
  • Phthalate Free
  • Soy, Dairy and Gluten Free
  • Water Resistant
  • Sweat Resistance
  • 100% Zinc Oxide As Active Ingredient
  • 80 Minutes Water & Sweat Resistant
  • Ultra Sheer & Hypoallergenic
  • Broad Spectrum Sunscreen