Babo Botanicals Swim & Sport Cucumber & Aloe Vera Shampoo & Body Wash

8 fl ozUPC: 0089924800230
Replenish, hydrate and purify hair with Babo Botanicals Cucumber & Aloe Vera Shampoo & Wash. Soothing aloe vera and cucumber comfort scalp and skin while leaving hair soft, smooth, and shiny. It contains the nutri-soothe complex, which is rich in vitamins and antioxidants from a combination of chamomile, watercress, kudzu, and calendula.

  • Ideal for use after swimming or sun exposure
  • Corn-derived chelator removes salt, chlorine, and grime
  • Vegan, allergy-tested formula
  • Bottle and is free of soy and gluten
  • See the label for any warnings