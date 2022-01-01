Hover to Zoom
Babo Botanicals Swim & Sport Cucumber & Aloe Vera Shampoo & Body Wash
8 fl ozUPC: 0089924800230
Product Details
Replenish, hydrate and purify hair with Babo Botanicals Cucumber & Aloe Vera Shampoo & Wash. Soothing aloe vera and cucumber comfort scalp and skin while leaving hair soft, smooth, and shiny. It contains the nutri-soothe complex, which is rich in vitamins and antioxidants from a combination of chamomile, watercress, kudzu, and calendula.
- Ideal for use after swimming or sun exposure
- Corn-derived chelator removes salt, chlorine, and grime
- Vegan, allergy-tested formula
- Bottle and is free of soy and gluten
- See the label for any warnings