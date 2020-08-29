She REALLY grows! Baby Alive Baby Grows Up doll transforms from newborn to baby to big girl. In fact, she changes size 4 inches with kids’ care. Kids will also love her 8 dreamy-themed doll accessories. Will she be Shining Skylar or Star Dreamer? Find out as you take her out of the package and she starts to wiggle! With her first bottle, she opens her eyes to reveal color. Remove her hat to see her hair color too. After rocking and pretend bottle feeding, she kicks out of her swaddle blanket! As a baby, Baby Alive Baby Grows Up talking doll sits up and says her first word. Kids can help her grow with pretend pouch feeding and bouncing movements. Hold her hands and help her stand—now she’s a big girl who loves playing dress-up! Wow, her hair gets long when you use her brush and pull to extend it! The instructions and quick start guide help kids learn to care for their growing doll at every stage and reset her to play again!

