Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Baby Bottle Pop Message in a Bottle Assortment
1.1 ozUPC: 0004111600595
Purchase Options
Located in FUEL CENTER
Product Details
Our Multi-brand SKUs combine our top-selling brands and SKUs for sale at concession stands and small businesses; and for parties, school activities, pantries, and more!
- Sweet lollipop and a super sour gel that can be used to create the perfect mix of sweet and sour in every delicious bite
- Assortment of 4 mouth-watering fruity flavors: Knock-Out Punch (Fruit Punch), Blue Rebel (Blue Raspberry), Watermelon Blast (Watermelon), and Apple Attack (Apple)
- Baby Bottle Pop Sweet Lollipops Candy with Sour Liquid, Assorted Flavors Variety Pack
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate25g8.33%
Sugar25g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Dextrose, Glucose Syrup, Malic Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Buffered Lactic Acid, Titanium Dioxide (Color), Red 40 Lake, Red 3, Blue 1 Lake.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More