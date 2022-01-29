Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1piece (31 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 120

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Sodium 5mg 0.21%

Total Carbohydrate 25g 8.33% Sugar 25g

Protein 0g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Vitamin A 0Number of International Units 0%

Vitamin C 0mg 0%