Our Baby Dove Rich Moisture Baby Soap Bar is formulated to go beyond mild cleansing to help replenish the moisture lost during baby bath time. Unlike ordinary baby soap bars, our hypoallergenic baby soap formula is enriched with our ¼ moisturizing cream and skin-essential nutrients, to help prevent dryness and keep baby’s skin feeling extra soft. This gentle baby soap formula is created without potential irritants like dyes, parabens, phthalates or sulfates and ophthalmologists, dermatologist and pediatrician tested. And with a delicate fragrance, you can simply just enjoy those special bath time moments, knowing you’re giving your little one’s skin the care it deserves. To use, simply wet baby’s hair and skin with warm water and wash gently with your hands or a wash cloth. Follow with Baby Dove Rich Moisture Lotion to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours. We know there’s no right or wrong way to be a parent – only your way.

SAFETY-TESTED: Our mild baby soap formulas are created without dyes, parabens, or phthalates and ophthalmologists, dermatologist, and pediatrician tested

RICH MOISTURE: Baby Dove Rich Moisture Baby Bar goes beyond ordinary baby soap bars to nourish and hydrate baby’s skin with our unique ¼ moisturizing cream

HYPOALLERGENIC SKIN CARE: This hypoallergenic, pH neutral baby soap bar leaves baby’s skin soft, hydrated, and delicately scented

GENTLY CLEANSES: Our baby soap bar gently cleanses baby’s delicate skin, while our nourishing ¼ moisturizing cream keeps baby’s skin feeling touchably soft

WE’RE HERE WITH YOU: Baby Dove and our baby bath and body items support maternal mental health by partnering with Postpartum Support International

GENTLE AND NOURISHING: Dove baby soap is made with 100% skin-natural nutrients, which are nutrients identical to those found naturally in skin, to help baby’s skin retain moisture

