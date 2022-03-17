Bathtime with your baby is special, so you’re going to want the best baby wash. We know that baby skin is delicate because it’s still developing throughout your baby’s first year, but did you know that baby skin is actually 30% thinner than ours, making it even more vulnerable? A growing baby’s skin barrier is weaker, too, which means it loses moisture up to five times faster than our own. That’s why we created new Baby Dove Sensitive Moisture Tip to Toe Wash to help protect your little one’s skin. Unlike other baby body washes, our tear-free baby wash goes beyond mild cleansing; it helps replenish essential moisture and nutrients lost by baby’s skin during bath time, so your baby’s skin is clean, soft, effectively moisturized and delicately scented for hours after bathtime.

This tear-free baby formula helps baby's skin retain natural moisture better than ordinary baby soap, with a rich, creamy lather that leaves baby skin feeling clean and soft.

Baby Dove body wash formulas are created without dyes, parabens, or phthalates to create the best baby bath products.

Dove baby bath products are suitable for newborns and their still-developing baby skin.

Baby Dove Tip to Toe Wash Sensitive Moisture gently cleanses and nourishes your baby's delicate skin, leaving it softer and more nourished than other baby bath soap. Also effective as a handwash.