Did you know baby’s skin is 30% thinner than ours? So it’s no surprise that it is more vulnerable to damage and dryness. Their skin barrier is weaker, too, which makes baby’s skin lose moisture up to five times faster than adult skin. Our Baby Dove Rich Moisture Bar is formulated to offer more than just mild cleansing: It helps replenish the moisture and essential nutrients lost during bathing, all with a specially developed fragrance for baby's delicate skin. Gentler and more nourishing than ordinary baby soap bars*, our baby bar is ideal for daily use. Its hypoallergenic formula is ophthalmologist, dermatologist and pediatrician tested. With a pH-neutral formula and enriched with our ¼ moisturizing cream, our Baby Dove Bar keeps your baby’s skin feeling extra soft and helps prevent the dryness that other ordinary baby soap bars can cause. And with a delicate fragrance, you can simply just enjoy those special bath time moments, knowing you’re giving your little one’s skin the care it deserves. Love the Baby Dove Rich Moisture Bar? Try pairing it with our Baby Dove Rich Moisture Lotion to help retain the natural moisture in baby’s skin for up to 24 hours. *Ordinary soap-based bars without skin-essential nutrients.

Our caring formulas are created without dyes, parabens or phthalates

Suitable for daily use - also effective as a handwash

Tear Free, Hypoallergenic, pH neutral

Our most caring and safety-tested formula is ophthalmologist, dermatologist and pediatrician tested

More gentle and nourishing than ordinary baby soap bars*. (*Ordinary soap-based bars without skin-essential nutrients.)

Made with 1/4 moisturizing cream, Baby Dove Bar helps skin retain its natural moisture