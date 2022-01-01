Baby Green Zucchini Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Baby Green Zucchini

1 lbUPC: 0000000004756
Purchase Options

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories1
% Daily value*
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Baby Green Zucchini: NutriFacts Based On USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Basic Winter Squash ) 1 Cup, Cubed, Raw

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More