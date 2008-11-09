Baby's Only Organic Toddler Formula
Product Details
Baby's Only Makes Organic Better. Now using organic-compliant technology to help eliminate environmental toxins.
Baby's Only recognizes that breast milk is the best source of nutrition a mother can provide her baby. Therefore, Baby's Only Organic® is intended for a toddler 1-years of age and older or as directed by a healthcare professional.
Baby's Only Organic® includes Alpha-Linolenic and Linoleic Fatty Acids the human body converts to DHA & ARA. These fatty acids are found in breast milk and are important for brain and eye development.
- Pure 10 Pledge®
- No Bovine
- Gluten Free
- Made in the U.S.A.
- Non-GMO
- USDA Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil and/or Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil , Organic Soybean Oil , Organic Coconut Oil , Calcium Phosphate , Calcium Ascorbate ( Vitamin . C ) , Organic Soy Lecithin , Calcium Citrate , Choline Bitartrate , Organic Vanilla , Taurine , Ferrous Sulfate , Inositol , D Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Zinc Sulfate , Niacinamide , Vitamin A Palmitate , Calcium Pantothenate , Thiamin Hydrochloride ( Vit . B1 ) , Copper Sulfate , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Folic Acid , Phylloquinone ( Vitamin K1 ) , Potassium Iodide , Sodium Selenate , Biotin , Vitamin D3 , Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
