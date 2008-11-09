Baby's Only Organic Toddler Formula Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Baby's Only Organic Toddler Formula

14.1 ozUPC: 0071651422900
Purchase Options

Product Details

Baby's Only Makes Organic Better. Now using organic-compliant technology to help eliminate environmental toxins.

Baby's Only recognizes that breast milk is the best source of nutrition a mother can provide her baby. Therefore, Baby's Only Organic® is intended for a toddler 1-years of age and older or as directed by a healthcare professional.

Baby's Only Organic® includes Alpha-Linolenic and Linoleic Fatty Acids the human body converts to DHA & ARA. These fatty acids are found in breast milk and are important for brain and eye development.

  • Pure 10 Pledge®
  • No Bovine
  • Gluten Free
  • Made in the U.S.A.
  • Non-GMO
  • USDA Organic
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium25mg
Total Carbohydrate9g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar6g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Brown Rice Syrup , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil and/or Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil , Organic Soybean Oil , Organic Coconut Oil , Calcium Phosphate , Calcium Ascorbate ( Vitamin . C ) , Organic Soy Lecithin , Calcium Citrate , Choline Bitartrate , Organic Vanilla , Taurine , Ferrous Sulfate , Inositol , D Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ( Vitamin E ) , Zinc Sulfate , Niacinamide , Vitamin A Palmitate , Calcium Pantothenate , Thiamin Hydrochloride ( Vit . B1 ) , Copper Sulfate , Riboflavin ( Vitamin B2 ) , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Folic Acid , Phylloquinone ( Vitamin K1 ) , Potassium Iodide , Sodium Selenate , Biotin , Vitamin D3 , Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More