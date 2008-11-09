Baby's Only Makes Organic Better. Now using organic-compliant technology to help eliminate environmental toxins.

Baby's Only recognizes that breast milk is the best source of nutrition a mother can provide her baby. Therefore, Baby's Only Organic® is intended for a toddler 1-years of age and older or as directed by a healthcare professional.

Baby's Only Organic® includes Alpha-Linolenic and Linoleic Fatty Acids the human body converts to DHA & ARA. These fatty acids are found in breast milk and are important for brain and eye development.