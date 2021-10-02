Hover to Zoom
Bacardi® Mixers Margarita Frozen Non-Alcoholic Cocktail Mix
10 fl ozUPC: 0002500000625
Product Details
Made with real fruit juice and fruit purees, this Bacardi® Premium Mixer is incredibly versatile - blend it up for a classic margarita, or add some mint for our signature Margarita Mint Julep.
- Non-alcoholic
- Concentrated
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2fl oz (60 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Sugar23g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Concentrated Lime Juice, Lime and Lemon Pulp, Natural Flavors, Sugar, Green #3.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
