Bacardi Mixers Pina Colada Frozen Cocktail Mix
Product Details
Made with real fruit juice and fruit purees, this Bacardi® Premium Mixer is a tropical treat that you can dress up or down. Choose a classic Pina or a more chichi Chi-Chi.
- Non-alcoholic
- Concentrated
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup, Cream of Coconut (Coconut Milk, Sugar, Salt, Polysorbate 60, Citric Acid, Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Water, Crushed Pineapple, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Less Than 1% of: Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Potassium Citrate (Regulates Tartness), Sugar
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.