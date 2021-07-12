Bacardi Mixers Pina Colada Frozen Cocktail Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bacardi Mixers Pina Colada Frozen Cocktail Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Bacardi Mixers Pina Colada Frozen Cocktail Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Bacardi Mixers Pina Colada Frozen Cocktail Mix

10 fl ozUPC: 0002500000621
Purchase Options
Located in BACK WALL

Product Details

Made with real fruit juice and fruit purees, this Bacardi® Premium Mixer is a tropical treat that you can dress up or down. Choose a classic Pina or a more chichi Chi-Chi.

  • Non-alcoholic
  • Concentrated

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2fl oz (60 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar34g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
High Fructose Corn Syrup, Cream of Coconut (Coconut Milk, Sugar, Salt, Polysorbate 60, Citric Acid, Sorbitan Monostearate, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Alginate, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Water, Crushed Pineapple, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Less Than 1% of: Natural Flavors, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid (Provides Tartness), Potassium Citrate (Regulates Tartness), Sugar

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More