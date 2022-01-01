Hover to Zoom
Bacardi® Rum Punch Real Rum Cocktail
4 cans / 12 fl ozUPC: 0008048098544
Product Details
Bacardi Rum Punch is a premium, refreshing full-flavored prepared cocktail made with Bacardi Superior rum and real, high quality ingredients like natural juices or concentrate. It has natural flavors, cane sugar and no artificial sweeteners.
- A ready-to-serve premium rum cocktail featuring BACARDÍ Superior Rum with pineapple, mango and passionfruit juice
- Natural flavors and no artificial sweeteners
- Refreshing, fun and full flavor
- High quality, real ingredients