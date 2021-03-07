Back To Nature Cracked Black Pepper Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers
Product Details
So much good stuff you can see it! Our Cracked Black Pepper Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers are full of savory flavor, crispy and richly textured. Made with 100% whole grain wheat, they have just the right amount of cracked black pepper flavor that will make your taste buds sing. Enjoy eating them right out of the box or with your favorite topping.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Wheat , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Maltodextrin , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Black Pepper , Salt , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , Natural Flavor , Olive Oil .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More