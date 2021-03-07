Back To Nature Cracked Black Pepper Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers Perspective: front
Back To Nature Cracked Black Pepper Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers Perspective: left
Back To Nature Cracked Black Pepper Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers Perspective: right
Back To Nature Cracked Black Pepper Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers

8.5 ozUPC: 0081989801056
Product Details

So much good stuff you can see it! Our Cracked Black Pepper Harvest Whole Wheat Crackers are full of savory flavor, crispy and richly textured. Made with 100% whole grain wheat, they have just the right amount of cracked black pepper flavor that will make your taste buds sing. Enjoy eating them right out of the box or with your favorite topping.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat3g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg5%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Wheat , High Oleic Safflower Oil , Contains 2% Or Less Of : Maltodextrin , Extra Virgin Olive Oil , Black Pepper , Salt , Onion Powder , Garlic Powder , Natural Flavor , Olive Oil .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
