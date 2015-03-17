Hover to Zoom
Back to Nature Fudge Striped Shortbread Cookies
8.5 ozUPC: 0081989801109
Product Details
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3cookies (31 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar10g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Fudge Coating (Cane Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Cocoa Powder (Processed With Alkali), Sunflower Lecithin, Salt), Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Sea Salt, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More