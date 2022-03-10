Back to Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola Perspective: front
Back to Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola Perspective: left
Back to Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola Perspective: right
Back to Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola

12.5 ozUPC: 0081989801202
Product Details

Delicious granola with sweet pieces of dried apples and little dried blueberries. Sweetened with fruit juice concentrate and cane sugar. If you like fruit, you'll love this granola.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate39g13%
Dietary Fiber4g16%
Sugar13g
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats , Naturally Milled Cane Sugar , Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Pear Juice Concentrate , Dried Apples , Dried Wild Blueberries , Peach Juice Concentrate , Vitamin E ( a Natural Vitamin to Help Preserve Flavor ) , Natural Flavor , Salt .

Allergen Info
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.