Back to Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola
Delicious granola with sweet pieces of dried apples and little dried blueberries. Sweetened with fruit juice concentrate and cane sugar. If you like fruit, you'll love this granola.
Whole Grain Rolled Oats , Naturally Milled Cane Sugar , Pineapple Juice Concentrate , Pear Juice Concentrate , Dried Apples , Dried Wild Blueberries , Peach Juice Concentrate , Vitamin E ( a Natural Vitamin to Help Preserve Flavor ) , Natural Flavor , Salt .
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.