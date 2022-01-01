Back To Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Back To Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Back To Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola

6 ct / 12.5 ozUPC: 1081989801202
Purchase Options

Product Details

Tart, crisp apples and blueberries are a refreshing way to start the day. When they’re part of Back to Nature granola, they’re also a better-for-you way to start the day.

  • Made with the finest ingredients
  • Sweetened only with fruit juice concentrate and pure cane sugar
  • 38 grams of whole grains
  • 4 grams of fiber
  • 5 grams of protein
  • Non-GMO