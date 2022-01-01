Hover to Zoom
Back To Nature Gluten Free Apple Blueberry Granola
6 ct / 12.5 ozUPC: 1081989801202
Product Details
Tart, crisp apples and blueberries are a refreshing way to start the day. When they’re part of Back to Nature granola, they’re also a better-for-you way to start the day.
- Made with the finest ingredients
- Sweetened only with fruit juice concentrate and pure cane sugar
- 38 grams of whole grains
- 4 grams of fiber
- 5 grams of protein
- Non-GMO