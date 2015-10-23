Back to Nature Gluten-Free Multi-Seed Rice Thin Crackers Perspective: front
Back to Nature Gluten-Free Multi-Seed Rice Thin Crackers Perspective: left
Back to Nature Gluten-Free Multi-Seed Rice Thin Crackers Perspective: right
Back to Nature Gluten-Free Multi-Seed Rice Thin Crackers

4 ozUPC: 0081989801001
Our Gluten Free Multi-Seed Rice Thin Crackers are made with a hearty mix of brown rice flour, sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, poppy seeds and flax seeds. You'll savor the crisp texture and balanced flavor. Enjoy them right out of the box or paired with your favorite topping.

  • Gluten Free
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • Brown Rice, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds & Flax Seed

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15crackers (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Safflower Oil, Sesame Seeds, Sea Salt, Black Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Flax Seeds

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

