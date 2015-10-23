Back to Nature Gluten-Free Multi-Seed Rice Thin Crackers
Product Details
Our Gluten Free Multi-Seed Rice Thin Crackers are made with a hearty mix of brown rice flour, sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, poppy seeds and flax seeds. You'll savor the crisp texture and balanced flavor. Enjoy them right out of the box or paired with your favorite topping.
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- Brown Rice, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds & Flax Seed
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Safflower Oil, Sesame Seeds, Sea Salt, Black Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Flax Seeds
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More