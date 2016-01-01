Hover to Zoom
Back to Nature Gluten-Free Sesame Seed Rice Thin Crackers
4 ozUPC: 0081989801002
Product Details
Back to Nature Rice Thin Sesame Seed Crackers contain carefully selected ingredients to create great-tasting products that you can enjoy all day long. Our mission is to provide everyday foods that are simply delicious, simply good.
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Cholesterol Free
- Rice & Sesame Seeds
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15crackers (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Safflower Oil, Sesame Seeds, Sea Salt, Garlic Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More