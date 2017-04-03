Back to Nature Harvest Blend Trail Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Back to Nature Harvest Blend Trail Mix

10 ozUPC: 0081989801305
Purchase Options

Product Details

A masterful blend of roasted, savory and zesty flavors taste like a big bite of fall all year round. Grab a handful when you need an afternoon pick-me-up, keep a bag in your car for when you need an on-the-go snack, sprinkle over oatmeal or sweet potatoes to deliver a satisfying crunch, or stock them in your pantry so you always have a tasty treat to put out for last-minute entertaining.

  • Pure Enjoyment
  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Kosher
  • A Hearty Mix of Raisins, Almonds, Pumpkin Seed Kernels
  • A Hearty Mix of Sunflower Seed Kernels, Dried Apricots and Pecans
  • Resealable Bag

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat6g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.3mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Raisins, Almonds, Pumpkin Seed Kernels, Sunflower Seed Kernels, Dried Apricots, Pecans, Sunflower Oil

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More