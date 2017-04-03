Back to Nature Harvest Blend Trail Mix
Product Details
A masterful blend of roasted, savory and zesty flavors taste like a big bite of fall all year round. Grab a handful when you need an afternoon pick-me-up, keep a bag in your car for when you need an on-the-go snack, sprinkle over oatmeal or sweet potatoes to deliver a satisfying crunch, or stock them in your pantry so you always have a tasty treat to put out for last-minute entertaining.
- Pure Enjoyment
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
- A Hearty Mix of Raisins, Almonds, Pumpkin Seed Kernels
- A Hearty Mix of Sunflower Seed Kernels, Dried Apricots and Pecans
- Resealable Bag
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Raisins, Almonds, Pumpkin Seed Kernels, Sunflower Seed Kernels, Dried Apricots, Pecans, Sunflower Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More