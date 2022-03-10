Back to Nature Hickory Smoked Almonds
Product Details
Here's the Great Stuff about Hickory Smoked California Almonds. Our naturally flavored Hickory Smoked California Almond will make you smile. Packed with a rich and robust, smoky flavor, enjoy them any way you like. Nature got it right. Simply Delicious. Simply Good. Since 1960, Back to Nature has been creating delicious and flavorful recipes inspired by nature. We carefully select our ingredients to create great-tasting products that you can enjoy all day long. Our mission is to provide everyday foods that are simply delicious, simply good.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Almonds, Peanut Oil, Seasoning (Salt, Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavor, Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Natural Flavors)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More