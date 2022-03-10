Back to Nature Hickory Smoked Almonds Perspective: front
Back to Nature Hickory Smoked Almonds

9 ozUPC: 0081989801318
Here's the Great Stuff about Hickory Smoked California Almonds. Our naturally flavored Hickory Smoked California Almond will make you smile. Packed with a rich and robust, smoky flavor, enjoy them any way you like. Nature got it right. Simply Delicious. Simply Good. Since 1960, Back to Nature has been creating delicious and flavorful recipes inspired by nature. We carefully select our ingredients to create great-tasting products that you can enjoy all day long. Our mission is to provide everyday foods that are simply delicious, simply good.

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
9.0 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g20%
Sodium130mg6%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Protein6g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Almonds, Peanut Oil, Seasoning (Salt, Maltodextrin, Smoke Flavor, Yeast Extract, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Natural Flavors)

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Almond and Almond Products.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More