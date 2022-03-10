Back To Nature Organic Roasted Garlic & Herb Stoneground Wheat Crackers
Product Details
You can almost taste these delightful crunchy crackers just from the aroma when you open the box! Made with organic ingredients like whole wheat flour, flax seed, sea salt, and seasoned with roasted garlic and herbs. Pairs perfectly with a simple piece of cheese or your favorite topping.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Organic Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Whole Wheat Flakes, Organic Whole Brown Flaxseed, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Organic Oregano, Organic Marjoram, Organic Savory, Organic Soy Lecithin, Enzymes
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More