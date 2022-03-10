Back To Nature Organic Roasted Garlic & Herb Stoneground Wheat Crackers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Back To Nature Organic Roasted Garlic & Herb Stoneground Wheat Crackers Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Back To Nature Organic Roasted Garlic & Herb Stoneground Wheat Crackers Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Back To Nature Organic Roasted Garlic & Herb Stoneground Wheat Crackers

6 ozUPC: 0081989801014
Purchase Options

Product Details

You can almost taste these delightful crunchy crackers just from the aroma when you open the box! Made with organic ingredients like whole wheat flour, flax seed, sea salt, and seasoned with roasted garlic and herbs. Pairs perfectly with a simple piece of cheese or your favorite topping.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5crackers (16 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.7mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Organic Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Whole Wheat Flakes, Organic Whole Brown Flaxseed, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Organic Oregano, Organic Marjoram, Organic Savory, Organic Soy Lecithin, Enzymes

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More