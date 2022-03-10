Ingredients

Organic Unbleached Enriched Wheat Flour (Organic Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Organic Safflower Oil, Organic Whole Wheat Flour, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Whole Wheat Flakes, Organic Whole Brown Flaxseed, Organic Brown Rice Flour, Sea Salt, Organic Brown Rice Syrup, Leavening (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate), Organic Garlic Powder, Organic Barley Malt Extract, Organic Oregano, Organic Marjoram, Organic Savory, Organic Soy Lecithin, Enzymes

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.