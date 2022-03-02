Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Pea Protein, Safflower Oil, Seed Blend (Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Hemp Seeds), Cane Sugar, Buckwheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Millet Flour, Triticale Flour, Barley Flour, Rye Flour.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible