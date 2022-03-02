Back to Nature Pea Protein Whole Lotta Seeds Crackers Perspective: front
Back to Nature Pea Protein Whole Lotta Seeds Crackers Perspective: left
Back to Nature Pea Protein Whole Lotta Seeds Crackers Perspective: right
Back to Nature Pea Protein Whole Lotta Seeds Crackers

5.5 ozUPC: 0081989801409
Product Details

Made with flax, chia, hemp, sunflower seeds and 6 grams of protein eat them as a snack or use them for entertaining!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4carkers (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium90mg6%
Iron1.9mg10%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Pea Protein, Safflower Oil, Seed Blend (Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Hemp Seeds), Cane Sugar, Buckwheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Millet Flour, Triticale Flour, Barley Flour, Rye Flour.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More