Back to Nature Peanut Butter Chunk Homestyle Soft Baked Cookies
8 ozUPC: 0081989801423
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving size1 cookie
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Sodium80mg3%
Total Carbohydrate18g7%
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
PEANUT BUTTER (ROASTED PEANUTS), UNBLEACHED ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNKS (SUGAR, UNSWEETENED CHOCOLATE, COCOA BUTTER, DEXTROSE, SOY LECITHIN, VANILLA EXTRACT), DATE PASTE, RICE DEXTRIN, GRAPE JUICE CONCENTRATE, CANE SUGAR, PALM OIL SHORTENING, INVERT CANE SUGAR, BAKING SODA, SALT.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
