Back to Nature Plant Based Classic Granola
Product Details
Back to Nature's Gluten Free Classic Granola is made with whole grain rolled oats and sweetened with fruit juice concentrate. It's the perfect granola to pair with strawberries, bananas or your favorite topping. Simply delicious, simply good.
- Gluten free
- Kosher
- Non-GMO
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Fruit Juice Concentrate Blend (Pear Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Syrup, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Peach Juice Concentrate), Cane Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Mixed Tocopherols (For Freshness)
Allergen Info
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
