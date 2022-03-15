Back to Nature Plant Based Classic Granola Perspective: front
Back to Nature Plant Based Classic Granola Perspective: back
Back to Nature Plant Based Classic Granola Perspective: left
Back to Nature Plant Based Classic Granola Perspective: right
Back to Nature Plant Based Classic Granola Perspective: top
Back to Nature Plant Based Classic Granola

12.5 ozUPC: 0081989801200
Product Details

Back to Nature's Gluten Free Classic Granola is made with whole grain rolled oats and sweetened with fruit juice concentrate. It's the perfect granola to pair with strawberries, bananas or your favorite topping. Simply delicious, simply good.

  • Gluten free
  • Kosher
  • Non-GMO

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (51 g)
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate40g14.55%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar11g
Protein5g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.9mg10%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whole Grain Rolled Oats, Fruit Juice Concentrate Blend (Pear Juice Concentrate, Pineapple Syrup, Pineapple Juice Concentrate, Peach Juice Concentrate), Cane Sugar, Vanilla Extract, Mixed Tocopherols (For Freshness)

Allergen Info
May contain Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.