Back To Nature Plant Based Jumbo Sea Salt Roasted Cashews
9 ozUPC: 0081989801315
Product Details
No hydrogenated oils.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat8g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cashews, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More