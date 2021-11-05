Ingredients

Unbleached Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Safflower Oil, Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali), Brown Rice Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor. Contains Soy, Wheat. Made on the same equipment that processes Milk.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More