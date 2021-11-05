Back to Nature™ Plant Based Mini Classic Creme Cookies
Our tasty mini classic creme cookies are packed full of flavor and made with a creamy white filling sandwiched between crunchy, rich dutched cocoa wafers. They are the perfect size to pop in your mouth one-at-a time or by the handful. Each bite is full of indulgent goodness to take on-the-go or put in your kid's lunch box. So much good stuff you can see it!
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Safflower Oil, Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali), Brown Rice Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor. Contains Soy, Wheat. Made on the same equipment that processes Milk.
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
