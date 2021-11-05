Back to Nature™ Plant Based Mini Classic Creme Cookies Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Back to Nature™ Plant Based Mini Classic Creme Cookies Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Back to Nature™ Plant Based Mini Classic Creme Cookies Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Back to Nature™ Plant Based Mini Classic Creme Cookies Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Back to Nature™ Plant Based Mini Classic Creme Cookies

6 ozUPC: 0081989801411
Purchase Options

Product Details

Our tasty mini classic creme cookies are packed full of flavor and made with a creamy white filling sandwiched between crunchy, rich dutched cocoa wafers. They are the perfect size to pop in your mouth one-at-a time or by the handful. Each bite is full of indulgent goodness to take on-the-go or put in your kid's lunch box. So much good stuff you can see it!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
6.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 POUCH
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar10g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.2mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Unbleached Wheat Flour, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Safflower Oil, Cocoa Powder (Processed with Alkali), Brown Rice Syrup, Leavening (Baking Soda, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor. Contains Soy, Wheat. Made on the same equipment that processes Milk.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More