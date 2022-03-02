Back to Nature Roasted Garlic & Basil Crackers
Product Details
Roasted Garlic & Basil Crackers are crazy delicious. They are made with pea protein, garlic and a hint of basil. These crunchy tasty crackers can be served with your favorite dip or by themselves. Let's cheer Yay to plant based snacking.
Made with garlic and basil and 6 grams of protein eat them as a snack or use them for entertaining!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Pea Protein, Safflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Flax Seeds, Garlic Powder, Buckwheat Flour, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Chia Seeds, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Basil, Millet Flour, Triticale Flour, Barley Flour, Rye Flour.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More