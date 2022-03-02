Back to Nature Roasted Garlic & Basil Crackers Perspective: front
Back to Nature Roasted Garlic & Basil Crackers Perspective: left
Back to Nature Roasted Garlic & Basil Crackers Perspective: right
Back to Nature Roasted Garlic & Basil Crackers

5.5 ozUPC: 0081989801683
Located in AISLE 12

Product Details

Roasted Garlic & Basil Crackers are crazy delicious. They are made with pea protein, garlic and a hint of basil. These crunchy tasty crackers can be served with your favorite dip or by themselves. Let's cheer Yay to plant based snacking.
Made with garlic and basil and 6 grams of protein eat them as a snack or use them for entertaining!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4crackers (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium270mg11.74%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium80mg6%
Iron2.1mg10%
Potassium60mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Pea Protein, Safflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Flax Seeds, Garlic Powder, Buckwheat Flour, Leavening (Baking Soda, Monocalcium Phosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Chia Seeds, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Basil, Millet Flour, Triticale Flour, Barley Flour, Rye Flour.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible