Back to Nature Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Rice Thin Crackers

4 ozUPC: 0081989801000
Our Gluten Free Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Rice Thin Crackers are hearty and delicious. Made with quinoa, sesame, flax and amaranth seeds, and perfectly seasoned with sea salt & cracked black pepper, you can enjoy them right out of the box or paired with your favorite topping.

  • No Artificial Preservatives, Flavors, or Colors
  • No Hydrogenated Oils
  • 100% Natural
  • Kosher
  • Brown Rice, Sea Salt, & Cracked Black Pepper

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15crackers (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Safflower Oil, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Quinoa, Sesame Seeds, Sea Salt and Black Pepper Seasoning (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Black Pepper, Natural Flavors), Millet, Flax Seeds, Amaranth Seeds

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

