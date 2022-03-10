Back to Nature Sea Salt & Cracked Pepper Rice Thin Crackers
Product Details
Our Gluten Free Sea Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Rice Thin Crackers are hearty and delicious. Made with quinoa, sesame, flax and amaranth seeds, and perfectly seasoned with sea salt & cracked black pepper, you can enjoy them right out of the box or paired with your favorite topping.
- No Artificial Preservatives, Flavors, or Colors
- No Hydrogenated Oils
- 100% Natural
- Kosher
- Brown Rice, Sea Salt, & Cracked Black Pepper
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Safflower Oil, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Quinoa, Sesame Seeds, Sea Salt and Black Pepper Seasoning (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Black Pepper, Natural Flavors), Millet, Flax Seeds, Amaranth Seeds
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
