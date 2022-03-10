Ingredients

Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Safflower Oil, Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Quinoa, Sesame Seeds, Sea Salt and Black Pepper Seasoning (Sea Salt, Potassium Chloride, Black Pepper, Natural Flavors), Millet, Flax Seeds, Amaranth Seeds

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.