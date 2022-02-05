Back To Nature Sea Salt Roasted Cashew Almond Pistachio Blend Perspective: front
Back To Nature Sea Salt Roasted Cashew Almond Pistachio Blend

9 ozUPC: 0081989801314
Product Details

We blended together our favorite nuts to create a delicious snack you can enjoy at any time. Take these along on your next outing or grab a handful when you're at work. Nature got it right. Our line of plant based snacks feature high quality ingredients like seeds, nuts, whole grains, and wheat as the base of our delicious products. We carefully select each ingredient and never use high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils. Other than real honey, in our plant based snacks we avoid any ingredients sourced from animals.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat9g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein6g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Sea Salt

Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
