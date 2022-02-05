Back To Nature Sea Salt Roasted Cashew Almond Pistachio Blend
Product Details
We blended together our favorite nuts to create a delicious snack you can enjoy at any time. Take these along on your next outing or grab a handful when you're at work. Nature got it right. Our line of plant based snacks feature high quality ingredients like seeds, nuts, whole grains, and wheat as the base of our delicious products. We carefully select each ingredient and never use high fructose corn syrup or hydrogenated oils. Other than real honey, in our plant based snacks we avoid any ingredients sourced from animals.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More