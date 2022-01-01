Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (238 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 190

% Daily value*

Total Fat 3g 4.62% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 540mg 22.5%

Total Carbohydrate 34g 11.33% Dietary Fiber 6g 24% Sugar 4g

Protein 7g

Calcium 100mg 10%

Iron 2.7mg 15%

Vitamin A 2250Number of International Units 45%

Vitamin C 9mg 15%