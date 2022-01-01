Hover to Zoom
Back To Nature, Soup Tuscan 3Bean Kale, 17.4 Oz, (Pack Of 6)
1UPC: 0081989801063
Product Details
Soup Tuscan 3Bean Kale
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (238 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g4.62%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium540mg22.5%
Total Carbohydrate34g11.33%
Dietary Fiber6g24%
Sugar4g
Protein7g
Calcium100mg10%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A2250Number of International Units45%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Kale, Millet, Mirepoix Vegetable Base {Cooked Vegetables {Carrot, Onion, Celery}, Salt, Sugar, Corn Oil, Potato Flour, Carrot Powder}, Kidney Beans, Carrot, Celery, Onion, Tomato Paste (Tomato), White Beans, Garbanzo Beans, Potato Starch, Potassium Chloride, Garlic Puree {Garlic, Water}, Sugar, Spice
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.