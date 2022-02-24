Backerhaus Veit Signature Multigrain Loaf Bread Perspective: front
Backerhaus Veit Signature Multigrain Loaf Bread Perspective: right
Backerhaus Veit Signature Multigrain Loaf Bread

17.64 ozUPC: 0077403451048
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.8mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ascorbic Acid, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Water, Multigrain Blend (Wheat Flakes, Rye Meal, Wheat Bran, Flax Seeds, Corn Flakes, Oat Flakes, Rye Flour, Soy Grits, Millet Seeds), Sunflower Seeds, Rolled Oats, Flax Seeds, Sugar, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Blackstrap Molasses, Sesame Seeds, Cultured Wheat Flour, Rye Flakes, Malted Barley Flour, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid (Dough Conditioner)

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
