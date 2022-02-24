Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ascorbic Acid, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Enzyme, Folic Acid), Water, Multigrain Blend (Wheat Flakes, Rye Meal, Wheat Bran, Flax Seeds, Corn Flakes, Oat Flakes, Rye Flour, Soy Grits, Millet Seeds), Sunflower Seeds, Rolled Oats, Flax Seeds, Sugar, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Blackstrap Molasses, Sesame Seeds, Cultured Wheat Flour, Rye Flakes, Malted Barley Flour, Enzymes, Ascorbic Acid (Dough Conditioner)

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

