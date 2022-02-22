Hover to Zoom
Backerhaus Veit Signature Tuscan White Sliced Bread Loaf
17.6 ozUPC: 0077403419832
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
9.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate29g10%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0.5g
Protein5g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Ascorbic Acid , Enzyme , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Niacin , Folic Acid , Riboflavin ) , Water , Durum Wheat Semolina , Sea Salt , Yeast , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Enzymes .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
