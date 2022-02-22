Ingredients

Enriched Wheat Flour ( Wheat Flour , Malted Barley Flour , Ascorbic Acid , Enzyme , Reduced Iron , Thiamine Mononitrate , Niacin , Folic Acid , Riboflavin ) , Water , Durum Wheat Semolina , Sea Salt , Yeast , Calcium Propionate ( Preservative ) , Enzymes .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

