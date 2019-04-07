Bagel Bites Cheese & Pepperoni Frozen Pizza Snacks
Product Details
Ourminibagelstopped withcheeseand pepperoni are the perfect anytime snack. Bagel Bites Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks offer a quick and easy snack that kids love and parents can easily serve. These baked mini pizza bagels are topped with cheese, pepperoni and sauce for a mouthwatering flavor that excites taste buds. Snack time is always a hit when you serve these mini pizzas at a party or as an after school snack. These Bagel Bites have 7 grams of protein per serving and contain no trans fat per serving, artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup. Bake them in the oven or toaster oven for a crispy finish, or microwave them for a quick snack. Each 9 count box of Bagel Bites Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks includes a convenient microwavable crisping tray for easy prep. Keep frozen until ready to eat.
- One 9 ct. box of Bagel Bites Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks
- Bagel Bites Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks are an easy and fun snack
- Comes with convenient crisping tray for easy microwaving
- Pizza bagels contain no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup
- 7 g. of protein per serving
- Delicious mini bagels are made with cheese, pepperoni and tomato sauce
- Keep frozen until ready to eat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bagel Halves (Wheat Flour, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following Invert Cane Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Soybean Oil, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Topping (Cheese Blend [Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Part-skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Food Starch, Skim Milk], Pepperoni Made With Pork and Chicken [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Pork Stock, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid]), Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Invert Cane Syrup, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Methyl Cellulose, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Chloride, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Calcium Lactate), Water, Invert Cane Syrup
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
