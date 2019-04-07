Ingredients

Bagel Halves (Wheat Flour, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following Invert Cane Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Soybean Oil, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Topping (Cheese Blend [Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Part-skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Food Starch, Skim Milk], Pepperoni Made With Pork and Chicken [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Pork Stock, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid]), Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Invert Cane Syrup, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Methyl Cellulose, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Chloride, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Calcium Lactate), Water, Invert Cane Syrup

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

