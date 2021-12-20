Bagel Bites Cheese Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks
Product Details
Our mini bagels topped with cheese, sausage, and pepperoni hit the spot every time.
Bagel Bites Cheese, Sausage & Pepperoni Mini Bagels offer a quick and easy snack that kids love and parents can easily serve. The baked mini pizza bagels are topped with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and tomato sauce for a mouthwatering flavor that excites taste buds. Snack time is always a hit when you serve these mini pizzas at a party or as an after-school snack. These Bagel Bites have 7 grams of protein per serving and contain no trans-fat per serving, artificial flavors, or high fructose corn syrup. Bake them in the oven or toaster oven for a crispy finish, or microwave them for a quick snack. Each box of Bagel Bites Cheese, Sausage & Pepperoni Mini Bagels includes a convenient microwavable crisping tray for easy prep.
- An easy and fun snack
- Keep frozen until ready to eat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bagel Halves (Wheat Flour, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following Invert Cane Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Soybean Oil, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Topping (Cheese Blend [Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Part-skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Food Starch, Skim Milk], Pork Sausage [Pork, Water, Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Garlic], Pepperoni Made With Pork and Chicken [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Pork Stock, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid]), Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Invert Cane Syrup, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Methyl Cellulose, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Chloride, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Calcium Lactate), Water, Invert Cane Syrup.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
