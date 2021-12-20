Bagel Bites Cheese Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Bagel Bites Cheese Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Bagel Bites Cheese Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Bagel Bites Cheese Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Bagel Bites Cheese Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Bagel Bites Cheese Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza Snacks

9 ct / 7 ozUPC: 0007008506013
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 28

Product Details

Our mini bagels topped with cheese, sausage, and pepperoni hit the spot every time.

Bagel Bites Cheese, Sausage & Pepperoni Mini Bagels offer a quick and easy snack that kids love and parents can easily serve. The baked mini pizza bagels are topped with cheese, sausage, pepperoni, and tomato sauce for a mouthwatering flavor that excites taste buds. Snack time is always a hit when you serve these mini pizzas at a party or as an after-school snack. These Bagel Bites have 7 grams of protein per serving and contain no trans-fat per serving, artificial flavors, or high fructose corn syrup. Bake them in the oven or toaster oven for a crispy finish, or microwave them for a quick snack. Each box of Bagel Bites Cheese, Sausage & Pepperoni Mini Bagels includes a convenient microwavable crisping tray for easy prep.

  • An easy and fun snack
  • Keep frozen until ready to eat

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (88 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium390mg16.25%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium104mg10.4%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A18mcg0.36%
Vitamin C5mg8.33%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bagel Halves (Wheat Flour, Water, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following Invert Cane Syrup, Yeast, Salt, Soybean Oil, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Topping (Cheese Blend [Part-skim Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Part-skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Food Starch, Skim Milk], Pork Sausage [Pork, Water, Spices, Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Garlic], Pepperoni Made With Pork and Chicken [Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Salt, Contains 2% or Less of Pork Stock, Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Flavoring, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid]), Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Invert Cane Syrup, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Methyl Cellulose, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Chloride, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Calcium Lactate), Water, Invert Cane Syrup.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More