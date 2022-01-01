Ingredients

Bagel Halves (Enriched Flour Wheat Flour, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Salt, Invert Cane Syrup, Yeast, Soybean Oil) Topping (Cheese Blend [(Cheese [Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Food Starch, Nonfat Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate]), Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Monterey Jack Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes)]) Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Invert Cane Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Methylcellulose, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Chloride, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Calcium Lactate), Invert Cane Syrup, Water.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More