Bagel Bites Three Cheese Mini Pizza Bagel Frozen Snacks
Product Details
Bagel Bites Three Cheese Pizza Snacks offer a quick and easy snack that kids love and parents can easily serve. Our mini pizza bagels are topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and tomato sauce for a mouthwatering flavor that excites taste buds. Whenever you serve our mini pizza bagels, they're always a hit. Try our frozen appetizers at a party or as an after school snack. Each serving of Bagel Bites has 6 grams of protein, contains 0g trans fat, and no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup. Bake them in the oven or toaster oven for a crispy finish, or microwave them for a quick snack. Keep these mini cheese pizza bagels frozen until ready to eat.
- One 40 ct. box of Bagel Bites Three Cheese Pizza Snacks
- Bagel Bites Three Cheese Mini Bagels are an easy and fun frozen pizza snack
- Each delicious frozen snack is made with tomato sauce, mozzarella, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses
- Our pizza bagels contain no artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup
- Every serving of our frozen snacks has 6 g. of protein
- Keep our mini cheese pizzas frozen until ready to eat
- SNAP & EBT eligible food item
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bagel Halves (Enriched Flour Wheat Flour, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Salt, Invert Cane Syrup, Yeast, Soybean Oil) Topping (Cheese Blend [(Cheese [Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Food Starch, Nonfat Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate]), Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Monterey Jack Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes)]) Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Invert Cane Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Methylcellulose, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Chloride, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Calcium Lactate), Invert Cane Syrup, Water.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
