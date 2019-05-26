Bagel Bites Three Cheese Mini Pizza Bagel Frozen Snacks
Product Details
Bagel Bites Three Cheese Pizza Snacks offer a quick and easy snack that kids love and parents can easily serve. The baked mini pizza bagels are topped with mozzarella cheese, cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and tomato sauce for a mouthwatering flavor that excites taste buds. Snack time is always a hit when you serve these mini pizzas at a party or as an after school snack. These Bagel Bites have 6 grams of protein per serving and contain no trans fat per serving, artificial flavors or high fructose corn syrup. Bake them in the oven or toaster oven for a crispy finish, or microwave them for a quick snack. Each 24 count box of Bagel Bites Three Cheese Pizza Snacks includes a convenient microwavable crisping tray for easy prep. Keep frozen until ready to eat.
- One 24 ct. box of Bagel Bites Three Cheese Pizza Snacks
- Bagel Bites Three Cheese Pizza Snacks are an easy and fun snack
- Delicious mini bagels are made with mozzarella, cheddar, Monterey Jack cheese and tomato sauce
- Pizza bagels contain no high fructose corn syrup and no artificial flavors
- 6 g. of protein per serving
- Comes with convenient crisping tray for easy microwaving
- Keep frozen until ready to eat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bagel Halves (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Enzyme, Ascorbic Acid, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Salt, Invert Cane Syrup, Yeast, Soybean Oil) Topping (Cheese Blend [(Cheese [Mozzarella Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Food Starch, Nonfat Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate]), Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Annatto Color), Monterey Jack Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes)]) Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste, Invert Cane Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Methylcellulose, Citric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Ammonium Chloride, Spice, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavor, Calcium Lactate), Invert Cane Syrup, Water.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More