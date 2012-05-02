Ingredients

Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Wheat Flour , Palm and Palm Kernel Oil , Ground Hazelnuts , Cocoa Butter , Modified Milk Ingredients : , Cocoa Powder , Butter Oil , Sunflower Lecithin , Whole Milk Powder , Liquid Invert Sugar , Natural Flavour , Salt , Sodium Bicarbonate , Skim Milk Powder , Dried Egg Yolk , Spice .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

