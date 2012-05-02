Bahlsen Bittersweet Chocolate Star Wafers Perspective: front
Bahlsen Bittersweet Chocolate Star Wafers Perspective: back
Bahlsen Bittersweet Chocolate Star Wafers Perspective: top
Bahlsen Bittersweet Chocolate Star Wafers Perspective: bottom
Bahlsen Bittersweet Chocolate Star Wafers

4.4 ozUPC: 0007056927340
Product Details

  • Hazelnut Wafers Covered with Dark Chocolate
  • All Natural Bahlsen Guarantee

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0.1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate16g5%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Wheat Flour , Palm and Palm Kernel Oil , Ground Hazelnuts , Cocoa Butter , Modified Milk Ingredients : , Cocoa Powder , Butter Oil , Sunflower Lecithin , Whole Milk Powder , Liquid Invert Sugar , Natural Flavour , Salt , Sodium Bicarbonate , Skim Milk Powder , Dried Egg Yolk , Spice .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Hazelnut and Hazelnut Products,Cocoa and its Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

