Bahlsen Leibniz Butter Biscuits Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Bahlsen Leibniz Butter Biscuits

7 ozUPC: 0007056910220
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Quality Since 1891
  • All Natural

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g5%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium190mg8%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0.5g
Sugar7g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Wheat Flour , Sugar , Butter ( Cream ) , Invert Sugar , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate , Contains Less Than 1% Of : Whey , Milk , Salt , Sunflower Lecithin , Citric Acid ( Acidulant ) . Natural Flavor , Eggs , Palm Oils , Coconut Oils .

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More