Ingredients

Wheat Flour , Sugar , Butter ( Cream ) , Invert Sugar , Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Sodium Bicarbonate , Contains Less Than 1% Of : Whey , Milk , Salt , Sunflower Lecithin , Citric Acid ( Acidulant ) . Natural Flavor , Eggs , Palm Oils , Coconut Oils .

Allergen Info

Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Cereals and Their Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

