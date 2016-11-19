Bai Brasilia Blueberry Antioxidant Infused Beverages
Product Details
Bai Brasilia Blueberry Antioxidant Infused Beverage delivers delicious fruity refreshment without unwanted sugar and calories. Infused with antioxidants and made with no artificial sweeteners, Bai Brasilia Blueberry has only 10 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving for delicious hydration you can feel good about. Bursting with bright flavor like fresh-picked berries on a sunny summer day, Bai Brasilia Blueberry brings bold flavor into your life.
- FLAVORED WATER DRINKS – overflowing with blueberry fruit flavor
- HEALTHY FLAVOR AND JUST 10 calories – low calorie, shouldn’t mean low flavor. Bai works to deliver low calorie, bold fruity flavor so that you don’t have to sacrifice
- FREE OF ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS – and made with just one gram of sugar per serving
- ANTIOXIDANT INFUSED – as well as gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and kosher, with low glycemic index
- CAFFEINE – contains 30mg of caffeine per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Erythritol, Blueberry Juice Concentrate, Malic Acid, Strawberry Juice Concentrate, Vegetable and Fruit Juice Concentrate (For Color), Blackberry Juice Concentrate, Tea Extract, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Stevia Leaf Extract, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Coffeefruit Extract, Sodium Citrate
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
