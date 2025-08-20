Bai® Cocofusion Molokai Coconut Antioxidant Infused Beverage
Bai Cocofusions Molokai Coconut Antioxidant Infused Beverages offer a full kick of flavor and hydration without the excess sugar and calories.
Delectable coconut-flavored water delivers a taste of sunshine in every sip, with only 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving. Bai Cocofusions Molokai Coconut is free of artificial sweeteners and is infused with antioxidants for delicious refreshment you can feel good about drinking.
- Coconut and Fruit Flavored Water Drinks – loaded with tropical coconutfruit flavor
- Healthy Flavor and Just 10 Calories -- low calorie, shouldn’t mean low flavor. Bai works to deliver low calorie, bold fruity flavor so that you don’t have to sacrifice
- Free of Artifical Sweeteners– and made with just one gram of sugar per serving
- Antioxidiant Infused – as well as gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and kosher, with low glycemic index
- Caffeine– contains 35mg of caffeine per serving
Filtered Water, Erythritol, Coconut Water Concentrate, Potassium Citrate, Citric Acid, Acacia Gum, Natural Flavors, Stevia Leaf Extract, Sea Salt, Tea Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract, Malic Acid, Coffeefruit Extract, Dl-alpha Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E)
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
