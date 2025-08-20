Bai Cocofusions Molokai Coconut Antioxidant Infused Beverages offer a full kick of flavor and hydration without the excess sugar and calories.

Delectable coconut-flavored water delivers a taste of sunshine in every sip, with only 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving. Bai Cocofusions Molokai Coconut is free of artificial sweeteners and is infused with antioxidants for delicious refreshment you can feel good about drinking.