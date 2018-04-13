Bai® Costa Rica Clementine Antioxidant Infused Beverage
Product Details
Bai Costa Rica Clementine Antioxidant Infused Beverage delivers delicious fruity refreshment without unwanted sugar and calories.
Infused with antioxidants and made with no artificial sweeteners, Bai Costa Rica Clementine has only 5 calories and 1 gram of sugar per serving for delicious hydration you can feel good about. Bursting with juicy flavor like plump citrus fruit, Bai Costa Rica Clementine brings bold flavor into your life.
- Flavored Water Drinks – overflowing with clementine fruit flavor
- Healthy Flavor and Just 10 Calories -- low calorie, shouldn’t mean low flavor. Bai works to deliver low calorie, bold fruity flavor so that you don’t have to sacrifice
- Free of Artifical Sweeteners– and made with just one gram of sugar per serving
- Antioxidiant Infused – as well as gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and kosher, with low glycemic index
- Caffeine– contains 30mg of caffeine per serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Erythritol, Clarified Orange Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate Tea Extract, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Stevia Leaf Extract Malic Acid, Natural Flavors, Coffeefruit Extract, Vegetable Juice Concentrate and Beta Carotene (For Color).
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More